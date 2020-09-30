Advertisement Advertisement Towson Baltimore County Maryland 1,776-pound pumpkin on display in Cockeysville Sep 30, 2020 at 2:36 PM A pumpkin named "The Patriot" weighing 1,776 pounds is on display at Valley View Farms, Cockeysville, celebrating the fall and pumpkin seasons, featuring a "Giant Pumpkin Seed Contest - Guess How Many Seeds Are In The Patriot." Next Gallery PHOTOS Towson Murals and Memorials Advertisement Towson Towson Farmers Market at Maryland State Fairgrounds A Farmers Market that is held weekly at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Sep 16, 2020 Fishing on Loch Raven Reservoir Towson Construction Projects Voting Rally Aspen Heights Construction Continues The Gospel on the Lawn Stoneleigh Pool in Towson NCR Trail Advertisement