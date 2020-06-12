In new police reform initiative, Baltimore County to publish police complaints, update use of force policy and establish watchdog group

With police practices under scrutiny nationwide, Baltimore County is rolling out several policing measures aimed at reform, including requiring officers to report unnecessary use of force, establishing a public database on police complaints and traffic stops, and hiring an outside party to analyze recruitment, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt announced at a Friday morning news conference.
“We are recommitting to making a real change in Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. The new measures add to steps the county had already begun, including establishing a work group in November to examine potentially discriminatory police practices and hiring the county’s first chief diversity and inclusion Officer.
The list of reforms include:
- Updating Baltimore County police’s use of force policy. Hyatt said she has added new provisions to the county’s use of force policy, including requiring officers to intervene and report unnecessary or excessive use of force and stressing sanctity-of-life and constitutional policing. The county also signed the Obama Foundation Pledge, indicating a promise to further review and update its use of force policy with community input.
- Building a public dashboard with data on complaints against police, instances of use of force and traffic stop data. The county will launch an online database displaying the number and disposition of complaints against police officers, when use of force has been used against civilians and traffic stop data broken down by race.
- Expanding the scope and duration of the equitable policing work group. Through an executive order, the county will establish a permanent advisory group focused on disparities in policing as an expansion of the work group originally convened to examine traffic stop data.
- Implementing “Fair and Impartial” police training curriculum. The department will bring in a nationally recognized police training program on Fair and Impartial Policing to be provided to all county police commanders, officers and employees within the year.
- Conducting independent analysis and review of police hiring and recruitment practices. The county will hire a third-party organization to review police hiring and recruitment practices, including assessing data related to discrimination and practices in testing and background investigations.
The measures come amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other incidents that have spurred similar police reform measures in other localities and states, including in Maryland, where leaders of both General Assembly chambers have pledged a commitment to reform policing. They have proposed a broad set of initiatives that would create a civilian board to review police misconduct complaints, and make complaints and disciplinary records about police officers subject to the Maryland Public Information Act in cases of deaths, shootings, sexual assaults, discrimination, dishonesty or improper use of force.
Olszewski on Friday announced his support for state legislation to amend the state’s sunshine law.
This story will be updated.