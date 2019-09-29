Advertisement Advertisement Towson Baltimore County Maryland 5K and 4-Legged Frolic Sep 29, 2019 | 2:17 PM The 4-H is held its first 5K and 4-Legged Frolic event, in which people can do a 5K with a four-legged animal, whether a dog, goat, etc., as long as it's on a leash Sunday September 29, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Catonsville vs Dulaney - Boys Soccer Advertisement Towson Towson Monarch Butterfly Migration Sep 23, 2019 EU players at TU Dulaney vs Western Tech Volleyball Soccer shots The Science of Air Pressure Concordia vs Pallotti girls soccer Towson Students Return Back-To-School Giveaway