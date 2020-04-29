Baltimore County Together Pop-Up Markets, where low-cost and donated fresh meal kits provided by local Keany Produce and resource kits provided by other local companies are picked up. Baltimore County Together is a charitable campaign launched by a coalition of Baltimore County businesses and charities in support of COVID-19 emergency response efforts. The Pop-Up Markets have been operating for two weeks, and have provided more than $25,000 of produce and meals throughout the county as one of several initiatives to help support the community.