Perry Hall man that attacked 11-year-old son charged with attempted murder, child abuse

A Perry Hall man who allegedly stabbed his 11-year-old son with a screwdriver has been charged with attempted murder, child abuse and other crimes, police said.
Reginald Eugene Cooper, 40, was arrested by police after a struggle at his home in the 4200 block of Maple Path Circle Tuesday morning. Police had been called by a neighbor who reported Cooper had punctured his son with a screwdriver, after his son fled to her home following the attack, police said.
The boy remains in the hospital but is in stable condition, police said.
Cooper was exhibiting bizarre behavior, police said. He stopped a neighbor outside, telling her to go in the house and check on his son before the incident occurred, according to police. Cooper then returned to his home and threatened to kill his son, striking him with a screwdriver and causing a wound to his upper body, police said.
Police say Cooper assaulted the neighbor as she tried to leave, as well as two other witnesses who tried to intervene.
Cooper did not comply with commands issued by arriving officers, assaulting one officer who was later treated for a non-life-threatening injury at an area hospital. Cooper was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital “as a precaution based on his behavior."
Cooper is detained in a county jail awaiting a bail hearing, police said.