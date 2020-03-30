Parkville man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

A Parkville man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man who was trying to break up a domestic incident Sunday afternoon, Baltimore County Police announced Monday.
James Thomas Blue, 59, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and using a firearm in a felony, police said.
Police responded to Blue’s home in the 100 block of Walnut Avenue at 3:47 p.m. March 29 for the reported shooting, according to a news release.
The woman arrived at Blue’s home to collect her property after she and Blue ended their relationship, police said. The two were involved in a physical altercation in the house when another unidentified man tried to intercede, police said.
Blue allegedly shot the man in the lower body, police said. Blue was tackled and disarmed by other people inside the home, who held him until officers arrived, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said.
The man who was shot and Blue were both transported to local hospitals for treatment. The man who was shot is expected to survive, police said.
Blue is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, pending a bail review hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to electronic court records.
In other crime and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police incident summaries:
Towson Precinct
Scarlett Drive, 700 block, 21286. March 23, 5 p.m. Cash stolen from Jeep.
Greenspring Drive, 200 block, 21093. March 24, 12 a.m. Break-in at vacant Red Lion hotel.
Thornton Ridge Road 1700 block, 21204. March 25, 5 a.m. Black 2007 Land Rover stolen from driveway.
Taylor Avenue, 1300 block, 21234. March 26, 9:49 p.m. 7-Eleven cashier robbed of cigarettes at knifepoint.
Wentworth and Hillsway avenues, 21234. March 27, 2:10 p.m. Prescription pills stolen from man at bus stop.
Solar Circle, unit block, 21234. March 27, 8:30 p.m. Attempted break-in by four juveniles.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 8300 block, 21286. March 28, 5 a.m. Red 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer stolen.
Cockeysville Precinct
Kelly Way, unit block, 21152. March 25, 12:11 a.m. Racist graffiti found on shipping containers in parking lot.
Glen Lyon Court, unit block, 21131. March 26, 2:32 a.m. Items stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Greenside Drive, 1000 block, 21030. March 26, 5:40 p.m. Bicycle stolen from porch.