Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday evening in Parkville, police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.
Vinson said things were “very preliminary” around 5:20 p.m., and that the man’s condition was unknown. Vinson said he did not immediately know the individual’s age.
Police were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. and found the man near the intersection of Wentworth Avenue and Hillsway Avenue, just north of Perring Parkway in Parkville, with “at least one” gunshot wound, Vinson said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, Vinson said.
This story may be updated.