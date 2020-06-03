Parkville man charged in Monday night shooting death

Baltimore County police have charged a Parkville man with first degree murder after they say he shot another man because of “an ongoing dispute" Monday evening.
The victim of the shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Nygel Allen-Lee Simmons. Officers who responded to Stillmeadow Road near Dunfield Road on Monday and found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.
Police began lifesaving procedures, but Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.
Police said Sahmir Pasha Tahlib Smokes, 20, of the unit block of Bernadotte Court, approached Simmons’ car, parked on Stillmeadow Road at 6:30 p.m., and shot him while he sat inside the vehicle.
Smokes then allegedly fled the scene. Police say he was seen leaving the area in a vehicle that had been parked on Arwell Court.
Police found that vehicle at South and Baltimore streets in Baltimore, and arrested Smokes and the driver of the vehicle.
The driver was released after police determined the driver did not know about Simmons’ death, police said.
Smokes is being held at the county detention center awaiting a bail hearing.