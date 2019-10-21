Baltimore County police on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Parkville over the weekend as Nkrumah H. Alston, 40, of Baltimore.
Alston, of the 3000 block of W. Mosher Street, was declared dead after a shooting in the first block of Meteor Court in Parkville, just after 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
Another man was shot in Parkville in the 1200 block of Linkside Drive. Police were notified after he arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said there was nothing that indicated the fatal and nonfatal shootings were connected. Homicide detectives are investigating the Meteor Court incident, and the violent crimes unit is investigating the nonfatal shooting on Linkside Drive.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.