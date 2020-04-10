Man and 11-year-old charged with felony offenses after Parkville robbery, carjacking

Baltimore County police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl after the two allegedly robbed and carjacked a man in Parkville on Tuesday evening.
Baltimore resident Kevon Darrell Saunders has been charged with robbery and carjacking. Police did not specify the felony charges against the 11-year-old, but said “they should mirror” the charges against Saunders, according to police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach.
Police responded to the 1300 block of Mantle Street in Parkville for a report of a carjacking at 7:24 p.m. April 7, according to a news release. Saunders and the minor, whose identity will not be released, allegedly approached a man sitting in his parked car and asked for directions.
Saunders and the girl, who is related to him, “grabbed the phone, demanded money and took his keys,” according to a release. They fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was found by members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force crashed in Baltimore at 1:27 a.m. on April 8.
Saunders and the minor were in the car when it was discovered and were arrested after a brief foot pursuit, according to the release.
Saunders is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. The minor has been released into the custody of a guardian, police said.