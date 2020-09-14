Baltimore woman dies after early morning collision involving three-wheeled motorcycle in Parkville

A Baltimore woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Parkville early Monday morning, police say.
Elisha Denise Hemsley, 30, of Baltimore’s Anthonyville neighborhood, was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after she was ejected from a three-wheeled motorcycle just after midnight.
Baltimore County police responded to the crash on East Joppa Road after the Can-Am Spyder, in which Hemsley was a passenger, struck another vehicle as it traveled westbound near Waltham Woods Road, according to law enforcement.
The Can-Am “lost control" and hit a median before rolling over and ejecting both occupants, police said.
The driver was transported to a local hospital. Police could not provide an update on his condition Monday afternoon.
The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is working to determine the cause of the crash.