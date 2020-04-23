xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Police searching for victims of Parkville man charged with numerous sexual offenses

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Apr 23, 2020 3:50 PM
Albert Chang Peal, 52, of the 9000 block of Naygall Road in Parkville.
A Parkville man has been charged with “numerous sexual offenses,” including rape and videotaping without permission, Baltimore County police said Thursday.

Investigators are looking for other women who say they were victimized by Albert Chang Peal, 52, following his arrest on charges that he raped an employee at an area nightclub March 5, according to police.

Peal offered to drive the woman home after she’d been drinking at a nightclub, but instead drove her to his Parkville home “where he took advantage of her level of intoxication” and recorded the incident without her knowledge, according to a news release.

The woman reported the incident to police, who were then able to connect Peal to a second woman who said he had sexually assaulted her under similar circumstances.

Police are asking anyone who may know of other alleged incidents involving Peal to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Peal was released April 22 on his own recognizance following a bail hearing.

Victims can call the police nonemergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of the following resources:

Turn Around, a 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: 410-828-6390

Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323.

