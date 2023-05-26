‘I was able to persevere through it all by the grace of God’: paralyzed Towson University student earns degree despite setback

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Life changed for Rakeem Bowdry in 2012.

At 19 years old, his life took a sudden turn when he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury as the result of a car accident. He was behind the wheel when a drunken driver slammed into his vehicle. The accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Now, at age 30, Bowdry is graduating from Towson University with a degree in communications — overcoming a setback that forever changed his approach to life.

Overcoming a life-altering setback

Bowdry grew up in in Grenada, Mississippi. He moved to Baltimore in 2015 for medical treatment.

“I did not know one soul in Maryland,” Bowdry said. “Not only did the Ronald McDonald House provide me with a home away from home, they also provided me with direct counseling, life-changing opportunities, love and care, and a new direction in life. I didn’t have any of those without the amazing people at the House. I was able to build outside relationships through them and some of them have become part of my family.

Bowdry says the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore was also critical to his recovery.

“The Kennedy Krieger Institute was impactful to my health and well-being. I was able to receive so much more therapy that I was lacking in Mississippi,” he noted.

Ronald McDonald House is an independent nonprofit that provides housing for families who travel far from home to access medical care for their child. The Kennedy Krieger Institute is nonprofit that provides inpatient and outpatient medical care and community services.

In 2018, Bowdry began attending the Community College of Baltimore County part time. He graduated in 2020 and transferred to Towson University to complete a bachelor’s degree. He was inspired to study communications because of the people that helped him on his journey.

“I was also interested in writing, speaking and nonprofits,” said Bowdry. “I have a very social personality and I could get the best experience by being around people as opposed to online. I met some people over the years who were in school with similar circumstances. I felt like there was an opportunity for me too.”

He continued: “It’s been very challenging, but it’s been fun. I feel like my higher education journey was therapeutic because it gave me something positive to do. Learning is positive. Going back to school after what I’ve been through helped me cope with depression.”

One of the major challenges was not being able to write things down on his own and having to depend on others to transcribe and take notes.

“To be honest, having those accommodations throughout my educational journey is really what kept me stable,” Bowdry said. “I say my faith in God and believing in myself helped me overcome the challenges. I told myself that if I’m going to live in my situation, I need to make the best out of it by any means necessary. Also, my family, loved ones, friends and supporters were extremely impactful to my success.”

At Towson University, Bowdry studied communications with a minor in psychology. His favorite course was the senior capstone. It reinforced his choice of majors. .

“There are so many things I want to do” said Bowdry. “It could be community relations, community outreach, public speaking, nonprofit work, or even something involving counseling. My dream is to write a book and open my own nonprofit organization for people with spinal cord injuries. For now, I want to get into the workforce and see how I fit. I’ll start with a couple of paid internships and then go from there.”

Since moving to Baltimore, Bowdry found new ways to experience life while using his voice to speak up for others as a member of Towson University Students of Color with Disabilities, and being an inspirational speaker representing survivors at organizations such as The Ronald McDonald House of Maryland, Severn High School in Severna Park, Kennedy Krieger Institute, and the Violence and Injury Prevention Program at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“Life may not be going the way you may have envisioned it,” said Bowdry. “Life will remain that way if you don’t believe that you can be the best version of you and overcome any circumstances you’re going through. I’ve been depressed, I’ve been hurt, I’ve experienced death on multiple occasions, and I had to create a new life for myself. But I was able to persevere through it all by the grace of God. So, you can too. Something great will happen to you no matter what your circumstances may be.”

Bowdry rolled across the SECU Arena stage Friday in his power wheelchair, at the second of two commencements held by the university, which splits up its graduation into two ceremonies based on majors. He was one of3,128 graduates, including 2,524 undergraduate students and 604 graduate students.

According to the university, 93% of all graduates secured a job or are already enrolled in continuing education/graduate school. This year’s graduating class also had 133 Honors College students and 67 athletes.