Pandemic Gardening | PHOTOS

A bleeding-heart plant, one of the larger container plants on the back patio of Peggy Atkins' home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Pandemic Gardening | PHOTOS

By
Apr 21, 2021
Local gardeners and businesses, and the surging interest in the activity due to the pandemic.
(Brian Krista)
Valley View Farms
Judy Coster of Baltimore looks over the choices of locally grown tomatoes and vegetable plants, before deciding what to plant in her plot at a Leakin Park community garden, while shopping at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
Dawn Taylor, right, a Valley View Farms employee, works on organizing displays of herbs while patrons shop in the section on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
A patron browses a selection of watering can container arrangements at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
A selection of 'La Roma' tomatoes in the locally grown section at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
Pam Boyle of Timonium adds a selection of geraniums to her cart while plant shopping at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
Julie Schultz of Lutherville and her 1-year-old son Henry shop in the herbs section at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
Patrons browse the rows of plants in the outdoor perennials section at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
Julie Schultz of Lutherville and her 1-year-old son Henry shop in the herbs section at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
A patron examines a pot in the towering selection of pottery and containers at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Valley View Farms
Orchids are displayed a selection of hanging containers and other plants at Valley View Farms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Pandemic Gardening
Peggy Atkins discusses her selection of herbs in her container garden on the back patio of her home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Pandemic Gardening
Peggy Atkins discusses her selection herbs and plants in her limited garden space on the back patio of her home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Pandemic Gardening
Peggy Atkins talks about her transplanted bleeding-heart plant, in her container garden on the back patio of her home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Pandemic Gardening
Calibrachoa, one of the flowers featured in a hanging box planter on the back patio of Peggy Atkins' home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Pandemic Gardening
An array of plants in containers on the back patio of Peggy Atkins' home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Pandemic Gardening
Peggy Atkins looks out over her back patio, where she makes use of the limited gardening space with a variety of container gardens, at her home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Pandemic Gardening
A bleeding-heart plant, one of the larger container plants on the back patio of Peggy Atkins' home in Lutherville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
