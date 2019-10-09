New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand is scheduled to speak at the Baltimore County Public Library in Owings Mills this Saturday. The author is known for her “beach reads.”
Hilderbrand is the featured speaker for the library’s second Book Lovers Bash, which will feature a panel of librarians sharing their favorite new titles, a discussion with Hilderbrand and a book signing.
There’s also going to be a cake with the cover of “What Happens In Paradise," Hilderbrand’s newest book that was published Oct. 3, said Erica Palmisano, a spokeswoman for the library.
The librarians will discuss books of a variety of genres and be available to answer questions about the year’s top titles, Palmisano said. Hilderbrand is scheduled to talk at 3 p.m. The event is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you go
The Owings Mills Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library is located at 10302 Grand Central Ave. Book Lovers Bash is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-4:30 p.m.