In Towson, the race course starts at the Y, goes to Allegheny Avenue, loops down Highland Avenue and then to Dixie Drive for the first mile. The second mile is from West Chesapeake Avenue to Chestnut Avenue, and then up Chestnut Avenue until a turn onto Trafalgar Road. At Trafalgar, the race enters its third and final mile, and runs along Picadilly Road, across Eton Road, and then along Allegheny until the finish line back at the Y.