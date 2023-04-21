Supporting local student athletes through sponsorships | COLUMN

In addition to keeping our community well-stocked with bagels, the folks at BagelWorks Hunt Valley have also been supporting local athletes through their NIL athlete sponsorship program.

In recent years, collegiate athletes have been able to accept financial considerations to represent a brand in marketing and promotional endeavors. Tim Giancola and Samantha Blumberg, owners of BagelWorks, have taken on a few local students to represent BagelWorks in the community and support them in charitable and social media activities.

Joden Nelson, a rising sophomore and offensive lineman on the Towson University football team, is the most recent BagelWorks NIL athlete. He was a standout player on the high school level, and now is a dedicated student athlete majoring in sports management and minoring in business administration.

While he will serve as an ambassador for BagelWorks, Joden will also gain the support Tim and Samantha, who offer mentorship and encouragement to enable their athletes to succeed in the future. As alumni, and with Tim a past member of the Towson University football team, they are deeply supportive of the school and are glad to give back to the student athletes. The vision is not just about free food or money – it’s helping them with life after sports.

BagelWorks has two other student athletes in their NIL sponsorship program: Chip Quinn from Catonsville, a lacrosse player at Lynchburg College; and Sam Stoner of York, Pa., a quarterback on the West Virginia football team. Bagels and community involvement seem to be a winning combination.

Dulaney High students commit to collegiate athletics

Many student athletes at Dulaney High School are making their final decisions regarding their college plans and quite a few will be continuing on to compete at the next level in the fall.

Among those committing to collegiate athletics for cross country and track are Tyler Dailey, who will be attending Eastern Michigan University for mechanical engineering, and Connor McGeehan, who is heading to Ithaca College to study sports management.

Ava Winner will attend Indiana University for field hockey while studying interior design. Kayla Bright, a softball commit to the Notre Dame of Maryland University, will study psychology; and Brooke Knabe will join the Stevenson University soccer team while pursuing nursing.

Julianna Elkins is headed to Brooklyn College for basketball and to study exercise science; and Eric Zhang will be joining the basketball program at Vassar College where he will study economics.

Several student athletes will be joining collegiate lacrosse programs including Chris Esslinger at Messiah University for electrical engineering and Leo Hale at McDaniel College. Lizzy Cohen is headed to Stevenson University for nursing, Natalie Crowley to St Joseph’s University for business and Audrey Simoes to York College.

Luca Fairbank will swim for St Mary’s College of Maryland while studying physics and Addie Erdman will join the ice hockey team at Bowling Green State University while pursuing a degree in commercial aviation.

Congratulations to all and best wishes for both academic and athletic success in the future.