Nalley Fresh adding 11th Baltimore-area location in central Towson

Nalley Fresh, a local chain that opened its first location in 2011, in September will add its 11th restaurant in the region on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson, officials said in a press release.
The new location will also introduce a breakfast menu, a first for Nalley Fresh restaurants.
MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services said in a statement the restaurant has signed a 10-year lease in Court Towers, an office building at 210 West Pennsylvania Ave. The building is across the street from the Circuit Court for Baltimore County building and the Historic Courthouse that houses county government offices.
Mike Ruocco, vice president with MacKenzie, said the building space was being converted from office space to restaurant space, so the landlord and tenant were both putting forward a “significant investment.”
Owner Greg Nalley could not immediately be reached for comment.