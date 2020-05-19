Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Towson American Legion adjust Memorial Day plans amid coronavirus pandemic

Capt. Moises A. Navas, U.S. Marine Corps, 34, was one of two Marines killed by enemy forces during a U.S.-led operation on March 8, 2020, supporting Iraqi security forces in a raid to destroy an Islamic State hideout in a mountainous area near the town of Makhmour. These deaths were the first American combat fatalities in the country in 2020. Navas, a highly decorated Marine, was a special operations officer who grew up in Germantown and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2004. He supported two unit deployments to Japan before becoming a Marine raider in 2016; he deployed to Iraq multiple times.