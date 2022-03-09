Harmony in Wellness brings Reiki treatments to the Towson area

Annie Weingart has been an Idlewylde resident for the past decade, and a Master Reiki Practitioner, specializing in the Usui/Holy Fire tradition. She and her husband and two sons enjoy calling the area home, and now “work” is just a short trip up the road, at Harmony in Wellness at 6505 York Road.
In the wake of the pandemic, Weingart reexamined her priorities and was inspired to start her own business. She left a 17-year career in court stenography to pursue her dream of helping people heal through Reiki. “Reiki has brought me inner peace, balance, and has shown me what’s really important in my life,” Weingart says. Her friend and neighbor, Heather Kelly, co-owner of Harmony in Wellness, realized that Reiki could be an excellent new offering for her clients.
A Japanese technique, Reiki helps reduce stress, relax the body and mind, and promote inner balance through energy flow. It is believed to help with emotional healing, enhance relaxation and sleep, and reduce anxiety. Reiki treatments are safe and noninvasive. Complete sessions usually last 60 or 90 minutes, with the recipient lying on a treatment table or sitting in a chair while fully clothed. The practitioner places hands above or with a light touch on a series of locations on head, torso, and limbs. Some clients fall asleep during a treatment and many leave feeling lighter and more relaxed.
Delphine Everarts de Velp, of Anneslie, didn’t know what to expect when trying a Reiki session, but she was curious about its benefits. “I came out of there feeling so relaxed and calm. There was a great sense of clarity in me, a deeper connection with myself, a feeling of complete serenity,” she says. That sentiment was echoed by her neighbor, Courtney Charest, who had multiple Reiki sessions with Weingart to combat times of physical and emotional stress during her recent pregnancy. “The immediate peace was relieving,” says Charest. “However, what struck me most was how my pain, anxiety and overall well-being improved over the following week and lasted for several weeks.”
“I’m so grateful that, through Reiki, Annie has helped me to heal in many aspects of life: stress, anxiety and emotional pain,” says Lesa Bain, another repeat client of Weingart’s. And Elisa Alonso, who has been going to monthly Reiki sessions since the fall, plans to continue monthly visits indefinitely. “I have four young kids and a full-time job and life gets so busy,” says Alonso. “Going to Reiki has been my way of giving myself an hour of meditation and self-care. I feel grounded, calmer, and stronger after each session and better able to manage the daily ups and downs of life in the pandemic.”
Reiki is an unknown for most people in the area, but the benefits appear to make it a practice worth exploring. “It takes courage to step outside your comfort zone and try something new,” says Weingart. With that in mind, she is offering a $10 discount on all Reiki sessions in March. Contact Harmony in Wellness (harmonyinwellness.com or 410-864-5056) for details.