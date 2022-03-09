Harmony in Wellness brings Reiki treatments to the Towson area

Delphine Everarts de Velp, of Anneslie, didn’t know what to expect when trying a Reiki session, but she was curious about its benefits. “I came out of there feeling so relaxed and calm. There was a great sense of clarity in me, a deeper connection with myself, a feeling of complete serenity,” she says. That sentiment was echoed by her neighbor, Courtney Charest, who had multiple Reiki sessions with Weingart to combat times of physical and emotional stress during her recent pregnancy. “The immediate peace was relieving,” says Charest. “However, what struck me most was how my pain, anxiety and overall well-being improved over the following week and lasted for several weeks.”