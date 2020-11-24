Scout Troop 35 brightens Cambridge School’s outdoors outlook

Kudos to Troop 35 Scout Callum McLean, who recently completed his Eagle project, which involved restoration of gardens along Charles Street at the Cambridge School. On Nov. 7-8, Callum was helped by 45 Scouts and adults — in total, they logged more than 197 volunteer hours of demanding labor.
Callum and his crew planted eight new bushes, dug up and replanted 25 azaleas, weeded and seeded new grass areas, trimmed bushes and pulled invasive vines. They also refurbished six historic lampposts on campus, painting them black to mimic the lampposts in C.S. Lewis' Narnia tales, literature used in the school’s curriculum.
Now a senior at Loyola Blakefield, Callum began his Scouting career in Naples, Italy in 2014, where his father Capt. Bob McLean, retired U.S. Navy and also an Eagle Scout, was stationed. The family moved to Baltimore in 2015, and Callum joined Troop 35, which is sponsored by The Church of the Redeemer. Callum started working on his Eagle project in September 2019 with his mentor, Assistant Scoutmaster Jack Kidd, a longtime Rodgers Forge resident.
Eagle projects provide an opportunity to help, learn, and effectively lead. “Being a leader doesn’t always mean you have to be in charge of everything,” Callum said. “When you lead, you don’t want to bark orders. You have to be kind and passionate and show your appreciation to your volunteers. Troop 35 doesn’t just push you to be the best Scout you can be, but to be a better person.”
“Our boys thrive on being in the outdoors, making a difference,” said Troop Committee Chair Charles Edwards II. “Especially in this time of COVID-19, they are blessed to be a blessing. Through the projects at Cambridge, our older Scouts hone their leadership and project planning, while the younger guys learn handy construction skills and get their hands dirty. These projects are good for the boys, good for Cambridge and good for the community; that’s what we are all about.”
Troop 35 has given 675 hours of service to Cambridge School since the fall 2019, improving outdoor spaces for learning and recreation: Eric Scheihing’s Eagle project designed and built a nature trail; Timmy Edwards' Life Rank project restored existing playground equipment; Grayson Kennedy’s Star Rank project cleared brush and cleaned the grounds; James Edwards' Eagle project created additional nature trails and built an outdoor learning classroom in the woods adjacent to the school; and, later this month, Stephen Windisch’s Life Rank project will create a new outdoor play area.
Cambridge Head of School John Blumenstein is very appreciative. “Outdoor learning has always been important to Cambridge, and it has become critical to our ability to be on campus during these extraordinary times. Dr. Edwards and Troop 35 have done a great service to our community. It shows in the joy of our students at every age level as they explore and delight in these outdoor spaces.”
Seeing the results of all the hard work is gratifying. “When I drive up Charles Street, I get to look over and say, ‘I did that,’” Callum said. “It’s not just about the project. It’s about giving back to the community and helping people.”