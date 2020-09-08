Towson High seniors bring needed food to a ’desert’

When Towson High School seniors Camryn Joseph, of Anneslie, and Ellie Ledgerwood, of Wiltondale, had a summer service trip canceled due to COVID-19, they created their own opportunity to help others. Months later, that giving project remains their steadfast mission.
Hand Up for the Homeless was launched when Camryn and Ellie were inspired by a family friend involved in delivering food to Douglass Homes, a low-income housing development in Baltimore City.
The area is a “food desert,” where fresh food is not readily available. They were told about the dire need for other supplies, too, including cleaning and hygiene products, for many of the residents and the homeless population in Baltimore City.
“Hearing about the vastness of the need for supplies in this community made me know that I had to try in any way that I can to help,” Joseph said. “Ellie and I had extra time on our hands due to the pandemic, and this was a way for us to make an impact.”
The girls organized and dove in. “We created an Amazon wish list that allowed people to buy donations and have them sent directly to my house with my address remaining anonymous,” Ledgerwood said. “We passed out fliers to surrounding neighborhoods and posted on social media.
“Soon, we had donations pouring in and raised almost $900 in cash, which we took to Target to buy even more supplies. We recruited volunteer drivers to bring carloads of donated food from the Franciscan Center. Since June, Camryn and I have brought donations almost every other week to Douglass Homes.”
“It fills me with joy to see the residents’ appreciation of what we bring,” Ellie said. “One of our favorite moments was the first drop-off we did. Camryn had an extra satchel in her house and brought it to donate. One man was so excited to receive it that he posed for a picture and he looked so happy modeling it.”
“It feels really good knowing that we’re making an impact on so many people’s lives,” Camryn agreed. “The resident volunteers who help unload supplies are always grateful. Their smiles are very rewarding.”
The Rev. Annie Chambers, a resident of Douglass Homes who coordinates the donations, is a longtime activist who has dedicated her life to helping others — and she is a big fan of Camryn and Ellie.
“They’ve helped people get things not only that they can’t afford to buy at this time, because maybe they’ve lost jobs or are on assistance, but things that are hard to even find right now. There aren’t a lot of stores nearby, and things like bleach and Pine Sol are so hard to get. There are over 700 families and seniors here. It’s been such a blessing; they are our angels.”
Cleaning supplies are indeed heaven-sent. Other necessities include soap, deodorant, baby wipes, shampoo/conditioner/body wash, toothpaste/brushes, diapers, tampons/pads, condoms, razors/shaving cream, body lotion, nail clippers, and towels/washcloths. You can view the wish list at https://amzn.to/3hh24Qq, or email handupFTH@gmail.com to help.
Camryn and Ellie intend to keep Hand Up for the Homeless going, and they’ve already begun work to sustain the project after they graduate.
“Every new opportunity inspires me to take on even bigger things. I plan to continue this until it is time for me to go to college,” Ledgerwood said. “Hopefully, at that time I can pass the responsibility/role down to someone else, and then maybe in the future I will pursue this same cause wherever I wind up living.”
“This community has a never-ending need for donations, so to grow our efforts we are looking for people in various parts of Baltimore to help us,” Joseph said. “We are training people virtually to help get them started. We’re always looking for other teenagers to collect as well, and drivers to pick up food at donation sites.”
Ellie has advice for other young people who want to make a difference:
“Find something that matters to you, and help in any way you can,” she said. “If you don’t know where to begin, research an issue that you care about and find a local group that helps. If you can’t find one, start it yourself!”