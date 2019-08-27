Coloratura? Classical voice competition Towson-bound

I’ve always admired and envied those who can sing well, even though I can’t carry a tune myself. And there will be lots of remarkable singing at the first annual Camille Coloratura Awards, coming soon to Towson. Submissions are being accepted now for this voice competition, which will take place at Towson University. This isn’t your “American Idol” style pop singing contest. It is a celebration of classical voice in the art of coloratura.