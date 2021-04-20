Bike shop cruises to new spot down the road in Towson

Last month, when I met the business owners at Harmony in Wellness at the newly renovated 6505 York Road, they mentioned their fondness for downstairs neighbor Pedal Fun Cycles, and how their fitness/wellness collaboration is proving a terrific match in the space.
This week, I spoke with Pedal Fun Cycles’ owner, Scott Chambers. It’s been about three years since I first stepped into Pedal Fun, at that time housed at the former site of Stoneleigh Cycle & Hobby.
Now in a bigger location, Chambers is thrilled with the growth and expansion that the past year has brought Pedal Fun.
From the earliest stages of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, bike sales and repair outfits were one fortunate beneficiary of an unexpected boom.
There was a great surge in biking as an outdoor activity for families logging so much time on screens, and a way to keep fit when gyms closed. Did you see it for yourself?
Bikes were everywhere! I even convinced my own reluctant youngest kid to learn to ride last May and was lucky to find the perfect bike for him at Pedal Fun.
Having a bike shop down the street was a major score, as everyone pulled out their old equipment for tuneups, checked the fit on their children’s bikes and sought to upgrade or try out new rides for their little ones.
Chambers’ personal approach to outfitting the community with bikes soon swelled his loyal customer following. And now they’re following him two blocks south, where he officially reopened in early March. The entrance/parking is on Locust Avenue near Anneslie Road.
Still in the neighborhood, the new location affords a spacious area for loading/unloading, taking test rides and installing vehicle racks; and the expanded workshop speeds assembly and service.
The increase in biking last year left many shops across the country with depleted inventory.
Chambers says of the stock of bikes now, “Inventory is great with all children’s bikes, many hybrids and entry level mountain bikes. A steady stream. Inventory is still challenging as component manufacturers scramble to catch up to bike frame manufacturing. We are working with regional dealers to satisfy as many specific customer requests as possible.”
One novel offering at Pedal Fun is colorful replacement tires, which are a cool way to freshen up a kid’s ride. Safety gear and accessories are ready to grab for outings in this beautiful spring weather.
It’s also exciting to hear that there are plans to add espresso, coffee, pastries and ice cream, with some outdoor seating.
The shop could become a local meet-up for small groups of bikers — sharing a morning ride then grabbing a cup and relaxing before tending to the more mundane chores of adulthood!
Possible future offerings include maintenance workshops, safety lessons and spin classes using trainers.
Chambers is anxious to respond to the needs of the community and aims to be the local go-to for supporting bikers of all ages, abilities and interest levels.
Find them on Facebook or at pedalfuncycles.com.