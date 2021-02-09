Young Stoneleigh singer has bright future on big stage

Stoneleigh resident Mia Ye is a gifted pianist and ballet dancer, but it’s singing that is really getting this 12-year-old Roland Park Country School student noticed, locally and internationally.
Her mother, Ping Wu, recognized Mia’s affinity for music at the young age of 6 and introduced her to well-known singer Chunfeng Li for instruction.
“He allowed me to sing a wide selection of music to see which one I prefer,” Mia recalled. “Even now, he gives me many privileges and lets me pick my own choices. My teacher knows what sort of genres I like to sing and often gives me music that he believes I would incline towards.
“I love the vast variety of musical genres, but like most kids my age, I prefer to sing musical theater/popular music,” she said. “I feel a sense of understanding and motivation when I sing those genres. My favorite thing about singing is that I can express myself through lyrics and music. While I sing, I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to say, I just let the music guide me into the flow of words.”
Her diverse musical abilities also include classical music, Chinese folk songs and even songs in German and French. Check out her music channel, Mia Ye Music, on YouTube (including a lovely cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”).
Mia has earned recognition at vocal contests, including Golden Voices of America International in 2017; American Protégé International in 2017, 2018, and in 2020 with her brother, Leon Ye (they won first place singing “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera); Summer Gala Concert at Carnegie Hall in 2019; Canadian International Music competition 2020; Kings Peak Music competition 2020; and American Music Talent 2020.
She has performed at the American Youth Musician Union winner’s concert; the Goddard Space Center; and the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival. She is slated to perform at Knollwood’s Walk Among the Music Festival, and will sing for residents at Trinity House in the fall.
“Carnegie Hall is my favorite place to sing. There is a spark of excitement in the air. The atmosphere is so uplifting and amazing,” she said. “I am looking forward to visiting there in April for a ceremony for the competition that Leon and I participated in.”
Mia added, “American Protégé has always been an inspiring performance for me, as it was there that I realized how [my singing] could lead to something much larger.” Indeed, Mia would like to attend a music college after high school, and go on to become a professional singer.
This Friday, Mia will celebrate the Chinese New Year with her family at their restaurant, Red Pepper Sichuan Bistro.
“We will be eating traditional Chinese food and watching a concert where our employees participated in making a music video of ‘My Motherland and I.’”
They’ll be welcoming in the Year of the Ox, which denotes hard work, positivity, loyalty, stability and trustworthiness — all fine qualities that will no doubt pave Mia’s continued road to success.