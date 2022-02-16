Mays Chapel’s Lori Counsell named Maryland Elementary School Counselor of the Year

The announcement of this award coincided with National School Counseling Week, which highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success. Again, our community has so many wonderful counselors that all deserve recognition for a job well done. Nicole Rabinowitz is the hardworking and dedicated counselor at St. Joseph’s School in Cockeysville; other outstanding area elementary counselors include Nicole Alexander at Pot Spring Elementary, Laura Sherline at Warren Elementary, and Mays Chapel Elementary’s co-counselor, Jason Rubin. Cockeysville Middle School has a terrific trio of counselors in Nancy Schlenhoff, Jen Evert-Brown and Nicole Sueta. Thank you for being such a wonderful resource and presence for our students.