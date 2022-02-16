Mays Chapel’s Lori Counsell named Maryland Elementary School Counselor of the Year

School counselors are often the glue that holds a school together and our area is lucky to have some of the best in the business. In particular, Lori Counsell of Mays Chapel Elementary School, who was just named the Maryland Elementary School Counselor of the Year and a finalist for School Counselor of the Year, which is awarded by the Maryland School Counselor Association each spring.
She was previously honored as the 2020–2021 Baltimore County Public Schools School Counselor of the Year. Counsell exudes warmth, empathy and respect. She joined Mays Chapel Elementary as the counselor when it opened in 2014 and according to principal Stephen Coco, Counsell was instrumental in establishing a new school community and nurturing its growth. He also noted: “She is child-centered, reliable, and a school and districtwide leader in the field of school counseling.”
Today’s school counselors help students balance academic, career, and social and emotional development in the school setting and Counsell sees herself as someone who is available and responsive in the lives of students and families.
“Ultimately, my goal is to make children internally reliant and to ensure they have the skills they need to move into middle school,” she says. “The big three things I focus on are making sure our students understand what a healthy relationship is, how to handle big emotions, and how to resolve conflicts peacefully.”
Counsell also helps students look outside their school through programs like Blizzard of Support, which distributes more than 160 gifts to local families to make their holidays a bit brighter. She organizes The Backpack Program, which provides weekend provisions to students who are food insecure as well as the MCES Giving Club, an after-school community service group. Counsell is a favorite among students and their families, and all would agree that this honor is well-deserved.
The announcement of this award coincided with National School Counseling Week, which highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success. Again, our community has so many wonderful counselors that all deserve recognition for a job well done. Nicole Rabinowitz is the hardworking and dedicated counselor at St. Joseph’s School in Cockeysville; other outstanding area elementary counselors include Nicole Alexander at Pot Spring Elementary, Laura Sherline at Warren Elementary, and Mays Chapel Elementary’s co-counselor, Jason Rubin. Cockeysville Middle School has a terrific trio of counselors in Nancy Schlenhoff, Jen Evert-Brown and Nicole Sueta. Thank you for being such a wonderful resource and presence for our students.