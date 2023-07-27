Maryland Department of Commerce announces new RISE Zone near Towson University

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Department of Commerce announced the approval of a new regional institution strategic enterprise zone, or RISE Zone, adjacent to Towson University.

“Towson University’s impact as an anchor institution extends far beyond our campus community, and this RISE Zone designation further expands our ability to generate economic growth and business development for the region,” said Melanie Perreault, Towson University’s interim president, in a news release. “We are thankful to have collaborated with Maryland Commerce and Baltimore County to support our community and its commerce.”

The RISE Zone program was established to leverage the economic development potential of Maryland’s higher education institutions. The designation aims to spur economic development and job creation by allowing certain businesses within the zones to benefit from rental assistance and enhanced investment incentive tax credits, according to a news release.

The RISE Zone designation will help Towson University expand and consolidate its entrepreneurship resources, including the university’s StarTUp at the Armory business engagement center, already located within the zone. The designation will also help establish Towson as a hub for emerging businesses and drive economic development in the Greater Towson community.

“Maryland’s higher education institutions are among the most powerful and innovative economic drivers we have,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson in the release. “The RISE Zone designation will help Towson University leverage the immense creativity and talent of its people into meaningful economic growth for Baltimore County and for Maryland.”

The zone covers 419 acres, reaching from the northeast corner of the university’s campus to a stretch of I-695 north of Kenilworth Avenue, and covers the core of downtown Towson. RISE zone designations last for five years, with the potential to be renewed for an additional five years, the release said

“Towson University’s RISE Zone designation strengthens its ability to attract new, diverse and forward-thinking businesses to the area, creating new and innovative jobs for residents and furthering Towson’s status as a vibrant destination location,” said Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County executive, in the release. “We value the economic, educational and cultural impact TU has in Baltimore County and beyond, and look forward to continued growth and innovation at this world-class institution.”