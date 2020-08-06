Ex-boyfriend who allegedly shot woman in Towson charged with attempted murder

A Baltimore man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute Tuesday in Towson has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes, police said.
Tyreik Hart Brown, 23, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, using a firearm to commit a felony and violating a personal protective order and probation, police said.
Law enforcement was called to the 8500 block of Lasalle Road before 5 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a woman who had been shot in the upper body, police said.
The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.
Brown fled before police arrived. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.