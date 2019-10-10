For the fifth time, the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday will open its doors to visitors for a free open house and an afternoon of food, fire safety instruction and games for children.
Dennis Fulton, a member and quartermaster at the station, said the station has seen between 800 and 1,000 people turn out each year they’ve done the open house. The first open house four years ago was to celebrate the station getting a new, $4 million building.
Fulton said activities during the open house, scheduled for Oct. 12, will include crafts and coloring for kids, rides on fire equipment, tours of the building and safety demonstrations, such as how to stop, drop and roll effectively.
The relatively new station also has historic photos and other artifacts, including a hose cart from the early 1900s, that visitors can examine.
Fulton said there would be pizza and soda, temporary tattoos and plastic fire hats for kids to take with them.
“We try to keep it fun, but also teach the kids about fire safety while they’re having fun,” Fulton said. “If they do the moon bounce, maybe they’ll drift over to where we’re teaching stop, drop and roll.”
If you go
The free open house is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The station is located at 1609 Bellona Ave., Lutherville.