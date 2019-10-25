Organizers are expecting “hundreds” of people to attend an annual craft fair at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lutherville, said the Rev. Ed Kay, the church’s pastor.
The craft fair, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has taken place for at least a decade, Kay said.
“We’ve been doing it for so long, there’s an expectation that this is going to keep happening” in the neighborhood, so plenty of people look forward to the event each year, Kay said.
Vendors pay the church for table space, but do not have to share any of their proceeds. The church also sets up its own table — Kay described it as being like a high-quality flea market space — and sells some food and drinks, such as hot cider.
Vendors can purchase table space inside Spangler Hall, one of the three buildings on the church’s campus, or outside. There’s a large outdoor parking lot, and the event is scheduled to be held rain or shine.
Kay said the craft fair is a good opportunity to get started on shopping for Christmas and other end-of-year holidays. Some, but not all, vendors are church members.
“People here in this community, and in the church, value that kind of authenticity and the genuine nature of things ... that are not commercially produced,” Kay said.
St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church as a congregation dates back to 1853, and the church’s sanctuary building dates to 1898. The church campus is tucked away in a residential area of Lutherville; Kay said the church spends plenty of time placing signs around the neighborhood to remind people of the craft fair.
The event is “a good opportunity for people to get their foot in the door,” Kay said, adding that he ends up giving a lot of tours of the sanctuary building to visitors.
“It’s a pretty and unique space as far as worship spaces in the area go,” he said.
If you go
The craft fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The church is located at 1609 Kurtz Ave. in Lutherville. Parking is available on-site.