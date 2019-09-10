Parkville woman facing attempted murder charge after incident at Days Inn hotel in Towson

A Parkville woman is charged with attempted murder and assault after she allegedly shot a handgun during an incident Monday at the Days Inn on Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson, then bit a security guard trying to detain her.
Allison Nicole Daughtrey, 34, of the 2400 block of Woodcroft Road, was arrested Monday after being detained by a security guard, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.
Daughtrey was having “some kind of a disagreement” with an employee at Days Inn, and a security guard felt it was necessary to step in, Peach said.
Peach said she did not know if there was a physical altercation or just a verbal interaction, but “at some point during her exchange with the security guard, [Daughtrey] attempted to pull out a gun, but in doing so, she discharged the gun.”
Nobody was hit by the bullet, Peach said. The security guard was able to grab hold of and detain Daughtrey while police arrived. While the guard was holding Daughtrey, she bit him, police said. The guard was taken to a local hospital for examination and possible treatment.
Daughtrey is being held without bail in Baltimore County and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 4. She faces a total of eight charges: Attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, concealing a dangerous weapon, having a loaded handgun, using a firearm during a violent crime, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.
The first two charges are felonies, the others misdemeanors. In Maryland, a person convicted of attempted second-degree murder faces up to 30 years in prison.
Daughtrey did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.