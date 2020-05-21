Looking for a good book? Little Free libraries filling a need in Towson

Brennan’s library, at 311 Murdock Road, is one of 36,000 Little Free Library front-yard book exchanges in 70 countries across the globe, according to the Little Free Library website. As public libraries and school libraries remain closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Little Free libraries have stood as a “beacon of hope,” according to Margret Aldrich, director of communications at Little Free Library headquarters in Hudson, Wis.