Writing in The Chronicle of Higher Education in October, James Wicks, an adjunct instructor and academic adviser at Middle Tennessee State University, said colleges are “are actually suffering a student-leadership crisis where more and more students graduate and head into the world of work still needing to have their hands held through life as an adult.” Wicks said universities should work to cultivate leadership where students “learn how to be stewards” and learn to “empowe[r] others to solve complex problems.”