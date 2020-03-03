Loch Raven Branch of Baltimore County library system to temporarily close for repairs

The Loch Raven Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library system will be closed from Monday, March 9, through late May, library officials said Tuesday.
The branch, at 1046 Taylor Ave. in Parkville, needs to be closed for HVAC, ceiling and lighting replacement projects, library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano said in an email.
The collection at the branch will be dispersed to other branches during the closure, and library staff will be reassigned, she said. Shelving units also will be replaced and walls will be painted during the closure.
The library is expected to reopen around May 26, officials said, though the meeting room won’t reopen until mid-September. Library officials are encouraging patrons of the Loch Raven Branch to use the Towson Branch at 320 York Road or the Parkville-Carney Branch at 9509 Harford Road in the interim.
The building houses Baltimore County’s Towson Health Center, which will also be closed. Elyn Garrett-Jones, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County’s Department of Health and Human Services, said the closure should not pose an issue for any of the center’s clients.
“Folks we see there are by appointment only. We will be redirecting folks as they call for appointments,” she said.