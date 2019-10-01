The three painted fish — two purple, one orange — are swimming in a small stream of cool, blue water. The water appears to pour out of a faucet, painted to look as if it’s connected to a pipe. Or at least, that’s the plan.
Painting of the small mural, on an exterior wall of Kerb, a restaurant on East Chesapeake Avenue in Towson that serves Persian, Turkish and American food, has not yet started. But the design is rendered, an artist has been selected and funding has been secured through an anonymous donor, said David Riley, chairman of the Towson Creative Partnership.
The koi mural outside Kerb will be the second mural officially sanctioned by the fledgling group; the first is the “Welcome to Towson” mural at the intersection of York Road and Pennyslvania Avenue.
Koi fish may not, at first blush, appear to have anything to do with the greater Towson community. But some may recognize the symbol from a small movement in Knollwood of carp streamers, called koinobori, which have been hung around the neighborhood and other areas as a show of solidarity with Andrew Mercier, a 10-year-old from the neighborhood who is battling leukemia.
“It’s not a large mural, but I think the message is very large,” said Riley. In Japan, the fish are associated with Children’s Day, a holiday in May that honors children and celebrates their happiness.
Paul Mercier, Andrew’s father, said the fish have really made a difference for his son. Andrew was diagnosed with leukemia on Easter Sunday and has been in and out of the hospital since.
Mercier said he wasn’t at the hospital when Andrew first saw the rendering of the mural on Facebook, but his wife told him Andrew got a big smile on his face.
"We’re certainly very grateful and thankful, just for the community as a whole,” Mercier said.
Masoud Athari, the owner of Kerb, said he was happy to have the mural painted on his restaurant. Athari said the connection to the Mercier family was special for him, too.
From about 2004-2007, he said, he was living in Turkey and working in a flower shop that was inside of a hospital. When there were excess flowers that didn’t sell, Athari said, they’d be bundled up and given as gifts to pediatric oncology patients.
In addition to being a “great design” for the front of the shop, Athari said the design was a way for him to reconnect with his time in Turkey, and that he was very happy to be a part of the larger business community in Towson that’s embracing public art.
Riley said public art can generate interest in an area and economic activity, because it can attract visitors who want to see and talk about the murals. But in this case, he’s much more concerned with the positive message for the Mercier family.
“Public art can highlight really good causes, and communities can really join together,” Riley said.
Local artist Theresa Foggo has been commissioned to paint the mural. Foggo, who has lived in Lutherville for the past 20 years, said she expects the work will take probably 10 or 12 hours spread across two days. This work, she said, is “fairly small” and a lot of the work she’s done has been on full-sized walls.
The size of the project doesn’t make it less special to her, though.
“I actually feel very honored to be part of it. I certainly feel for his family,” Foggo, who has two young children herself, said. “When you can bring art for even better reasons than to just make things look nice, it’s even more meaningful.”