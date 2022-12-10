Juvenile charged with making threats to Towson High School, charges pending against second juvenile

A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection with recent threats against Towson High School, and charges are pending against a second juvenile, Baltimore County Police said Saturday.

Towson High received two online threats in November. Though police determined the threats were unsubstantiated, they increased their presence at the school out of an abundance of caution.

Police were at the school last week after several members of the staff and the Towson Sports Boosters received an email that alleged “explosives have been placed” in the school building, Principal Charlene DiMino said in a post to parents Nov. 30.

Police earlier had said a person or entity outside the United States sent a shooting threat to students and staff Nov. 17.

Police on Saturday said detectives from the Towson Precinct and Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified and charged one juvenile suspect with multiple recent threatening messages targeting the school. Police did not say where the suspect is from or identify specific threats connected to charges against that juvenile.

Police said charges are pending against a second juvenile suspect in North Carolina.

Investigators believe the suspects intended to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile in making the threats.

“We want to thank [Baltimore County Police] for their partnership and are grateful that they have brought this case to a close,” DiMino said Saturday in an email to the high school community.

DiMino said the school will continue to offer support to students and staff.