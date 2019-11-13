Contractors working on the Towson Avalon apartment complex have requested that East Joppa Road at the Towson traffic circle be temporarily closed next weekend to remove two tower cranes.
Joppa Road will be closed at the York Road roundabout from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, until the morning of Monday, Nov. 25, according to an email from Baltimore County Traffic Engineering. The detour route will be Dulaney Valley Road to Fairmount Avenue.
A letter from the contractor, Schuster Concrete Construction, says they are requesting the road closure in order to set a large crane on Joppa Road that reaches into the Towson Avalon project site to remove two tower cranes. The letter says other options were considered, but contractors determined “there are none” that would work.
The crane to remove the other cranes could not sit on the project site, because of the large building that has just been constructed.
It could not sit to the north of the project, because there is a parking garage for the Towson Town Center there.
West of the project is Dulaney Valley Road, which contractors said is too far away for the crane to reach both tower cranes.
East of the project is an entrance to the mall parking garage, which contractors said does not leave enough room to reach the cranes.
The letter says contractors want to get the cranes down quickly “so as to minimize the effect on the community.”
“It is also important to us to get the cranes down and clear of the project so that we do not impact the busy seasonal mall shopping season,” the letter says.
A representative from Towson Town Center was not immediately available for comment.