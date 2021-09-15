Baltimore County’s farms pitch in to help Hurricane Ida victims

First Fruits Farm is committed to giving 100% of the food it grows to those in need, but packaging expenses can reach about $30,000 annually. Through the Adopt A Box program, a donation of $50 buys 50 boxes and meets a critical need for distribution partners and will get over 1,500 pounds of healthy food directly to those in great need in Baltimore and beyond. For more information on volunteering with the harvest or to Adopt A Box, please visit firstfruitsfarm.org.