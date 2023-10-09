Maryland Food Bank draws support from Hunt Valley business, other groups for Hunger Action Month | COLUMN

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

September was Hunger Action Month, an annual nationwide campaign that strives to raise awareness about hunger in American and to inspire action. Since 2018, the folks at Point Breeze Credit Union in Hunt Valley have heeded that call and hosted an annual golf tournament to benefit the Maryland Food Bank.

The Harvest golf tournament draws more than 100 golfers each year and with the help of corporate partners and sponsors, it results in a sizable donation towards ending hunger in Maryland. Over the past six years, The Harvest golf tournament has raised $130,000 to directly support the work of the nonprofit hunger-relief organization, which was particularly impactful during in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Advertisement

This year’s event was held Sept. 18 at the Hunt Valley Country Club and raised $30,000. According to the Maryland Food Bank, The Harvest is a great day filled with fun and friendly competition, with generous support from all the participants and supporters, thanks to Point Breeze Credit Union.

The Maryland Food Bank works to distribute food through a network of more than 1,250 partner organizations and the actions taken by community partners to support their work is instrumental to their success. During Hunger Action Month, the Maryland Food Bank welcomed support from organizations like the Baltimore Orioles, who, through their annual Orioles Food and Funds Drive, raised almost $20,000 and collected more than 5,500 pounds of food during a weekend at the ballpark.

Advertisement

Also, during September, Maryland Food Bank volunteers spent the day harvesting potatoes at First Fruits Farm, a Christian ministry of volunteers who grow fresh food for hungry people in the community. The Maryland Food Bank is just one of the partners of First Fruits Farm which distributes directly to churches, pantries, shelters, schools and other nonprofits serving families in need throughout the region.

Beyond just providing resources to food insecure Marylanders, the Maryland Food Bank is also working towards addressing the root causes of hunger. Its advocacy is focused on expanding access to more locally grown produce, eliminating barriers to food security and ensuring that Marylanders can rely on a strong social safety net.

The outreach and educational programs that are run by the Maryland Food Bank, along with its food distributions efforts, all rely on donations of both time and money. A major volunteer and sponsorship opportunity is the Pack to Give Back event that is scheduled for Nov. 3.

This program brings together teams from the corporate world to pack holiday meal boxes for neighbors in need. These holiday boxes are just a part of the Maryland Food Bank’s statewide food assistance network that brings together resources to provide more than 111,000 meals every day.