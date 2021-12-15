Hudson & Ash boutique brings new life and new fashion to Stoneleigh Shoppes in Towson

The store lives in the space formerly occupied by the With Gratitude gift shop and The Lily Pad consignment shop, next door to the relocated Lucy Cleaners. The historic retail stretch has been largely vacant for about two years but is now generating buzz as popular local chefs Carlos Raba and Bobby Davis announced plans to open restaurants on both ends of the strip. It’s good to see the building coming back to life, and boutique owner Ashlee Gibson is happy to be there.