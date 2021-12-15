Hudson & Ash boutique brings new life and new fashion to Stoneleigh Shoppes in Towson

Fashion enthusiasts around Towson will want to check out the new Hudson & Ash boutique, which opened in the Stoneleigh Shoppes at 6907 York Road on Nov. 27.
The store lives in the space formerly occupied by the With Gratitude gift shop and The Lily Pad consignment shop, next door to the relocated Lucy Cleaners. The historic retail stretch has been largely vacant for about two years but is now generating buzz as popular local chefs Carlos Raba and Bobby Davis announced plans to open restaurants on both ends of the strip. It’s good to see the building coming back to life, and boutique owner Ashlee Gibson is happy to be there.
“I really love the charm of Stoneleigh and the surrounding neighborhoods,” says Gibson. (She’s known as Ash and her 6-year-old son is Hudson.) A master stylist at Salon Laurie in Mount Washington, Gibson has developed relationships with hundreds of clients over 19 years. She started Hudson & Ash Online in April 2020, when the salon was closed due to COVID.
“After toying with the idea for a while, I decided to start my own clothing boutique that sells the kind of clothes that I myself would look for: trendy pieces crafted by women, for women,” says Gibson. She looks for sweatshop-free clothing, mostly made in the U.S. with eco-friendly technology.
“I spend my days engaged in making my clients look and feel more stylish, and my professional development hours learning about style trends and upcoming changes in the industry,” Gibson says. “I believe that fashion should be affordable, because if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that trends change.”
Items that can be found at Hudson & Ash include women’s activewear, outerwear, loungewear, dresses, sweaters, tops and T-shirts, bottoms, jeans, joggers, accessories, and more — on trend and within reach for boutique shoppers.
Giving back is also part of Gibson’s mission, and the brands and partnerships she cultivates for her business reflect that. She serves on the board for Stanley’s Snacks for School Kids, which combats food insecurity among Baltimore City children. Her shop donates some proceeds to the charity. A partnership with Sisters Circle strives to foster networking connections with young women in Baltimore City to help build confidence and promote success. Featured brands such as Alley & Rae Apparel support the homeless, and Pretty Simple donates to Type 1 diabetes research.
Many of Gibson’s friends and clients pitched in to help her set up the boutique space to prepare for the launch. “They are all so excited. The grand opening was incredibly successful,” Gibson says. “We enjoyed Champagne and cupcakes by Jason Hisley. The store was packed with people, with a checkout line that went out the door.”
Gibson has new merchandise arriving weekly. “I source everything from California and Italy,” she says. You can also visit hudsonandash.com. “I have other seasons at home so I can ship to shoppers in warmer climates.”
Ah, warm climates sound amazing. But meanwhile, as we continue to hunker down in chunky sweaters and chic joggers here, we might as well look cute! Welcome to the neighborhood, Ashlee.