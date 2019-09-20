Johns Hopkins Medicine to debut Green Spring Station medical center expansion with free health fair

As a way to unveil an $80 million expansion at its Green Spring Station health campus, Johns Hopkins Medicine will host a free health fair for the community on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The health fair, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at Pavilion III, the newest building on the Green Spring Station health campus in Lutherville. Construction of the three-story, 110,000-square-foot building began May 1, 2017, and was completed in late May 2019. It opened May 28.
Attendees can take advantage of free services, including glucose testing, blood pressure screening, head and neck cancer screening, body mass index testing, vision checks and hepatitis C testing. Visitors also can learn about Lyme disease, dermatology and “stop the bleed," a campaign to train individuals on how to respond to emergency situations before professional help arrives.
Also, tours of the new facility will be offered. Hopkins Medicine officials said the building includes an outpatient surgery center, medical imaging, urologic and oncology care and a musculoskeletal center.
Hopkins has had a presence in Lutherville since a health care and surgery center opened in the summer of 1994. No additional Hopkins buildings are planned for Lutherville, according to Gill Wylie, the president of Johns Hopkins Medical Management Corp.
Several existing spaces on the health campus are being renovated to offer new services, including general internal medicine and in-vitro fertilization, because there are vacancies in older buildings as a result of the new Pavillion III building.
Hopkins also has health seminars scheduled for October and November on topics including breast cancer, hearing aids and gut health. A full listing can be found online.