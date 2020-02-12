Baltimore County redistricting plan would diminish one school’s crowding, while putting another slightly above capacity

The Baltimore County Board of Education will consider a redistricting plan for two Towson-area elementary schools that will reduce some crowding at one, but leave both schools slightly above the state-rated capacity.
The plan, initiated because of crowding at Pleasant Plains Elementary School, would shift 100 students to Hampton Elementary School. That move would leave Pleasant Plains, currently at 125% capacity, at 106%. Hampton, which is currently 85% capacity, would get to 101%.
The plan comes out of a months-long boundary study process that was initiated last September. A committee of parents and teachers from area schools considered different boundary plans that could move students between Hampton, Pleasant Plains and Halstead Academy, another elementary school nearby. The plan voted on by the committee does not change the boundaries for Halstead Academy.
The school system initiated the boundary study because Pleasant Plains was 135 students over capacity as of Sept. 30, 2019, and is projected to see more growth. While Pleasant Plains is surrounded by multiple elementary schools that could be involved in a boundary change process, Halstead Academy and Hampton Elementary were the only two schools involved in the boundary change, because the other surrounding schools are already at or above capacity.
At a board of education meeting Tuesday night, multiple people spoke up about the proposed plan.
County Councilman Wade Kach, who represents the third district which includes Hampton said the plan is “inadequate” for future population growth in the county. He presented his own plan to the board, which would move students between Pleasant Planes, Hampton and Cromwell Valley Elementary School, which was not included in the boundary study.
Colleen Baldwin, a Pleasant Plains parent, spoke at the meeting and said the option that was presented to the board was the best “short-term” plan. She said Pleasant Plains needs “substantial relief, right now” because the building is out of space.
A petition, crafted by the Hampton Elementary community, has garnered just under 500 signatures, presenting yet another alternative plan for the board to consider. The petition says the community is concerned the boundary change will become “permanent and BCPS will move on from this problem, assuming it has been adequately addressed.”
The petition calls for a plan to add capacity at Pleasant Plains through capital investment, not just boundary changes.
Lindsey Culli, a Hampton Elementary parent, was on the boundary change committee, but did not speak at Tuesday’s board of education meeting. While she voted for the plan that was recommended to the board, she thinks the whole process has been “short-sighted."
“There’s no question that Pleasant Plains is really in a situation where they need some kind of relief. But it’s my opinion that even if Hampton absorbed 200 students next year, Pleasant Plains is going to be in the exact same boat, because their numbers keep rising,” Culli said.
A public hearing about the plan, scheduled for Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Loch Raven High School, is the second to last step of the months-long boundary change process . After the public hearing, the Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the boundary change during its March 10 meeting.