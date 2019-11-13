Goucher College officials confirmed on Wednesday that 13 staff positions were eliminated as part of an “administrative restructuring" yesterday.
None of the affected positions were faculty positions, said Goucher spokeswoman Tara de Souza, adding that the 13 staff members were notified yesterday, but the effective date of the terminations vary by position.
De Souza said the staff cuts were across the administrative team of the school, and not focused in any one department or office. The administrative restructuring will “allow the college to invest in growth areas,” she said.
“We’re hopeful that the results of this reorganization will allow us to create additional staff positions … to support the work the college is doing in the future,” de Souza said.
Goucher College also announced that, effective Dec. 16, GardaWorld, a private security company, “will become the sole provider of security services for the college," replacing Goucher’s Office of Public Safety.
Individuals employed by that office can apply for GardaWorld positions at Goucher College and other GardaWorld sites. Goucher officials did not immediately confirm how many individuals were employed in the schools’ public safety department. The public safety jobs are not a part of the 13 staff positions that were eliminated.
According to the most recent tax forms published by Goucher College, which is a private institution, the school employed 1,931 people in calendar year 2016. In mid-2018, the school announced it was cutting nine academic majors, including mathematics, physics and theater.
The school is in the process of adding six undergraduate majors, including engineering science and integrative data analytics. These areas of study are in various stages of approval with the Maryland Higher Education Commission, the agency that regulates universities and colleges in the state.