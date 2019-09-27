Owings Mills man has gone from pharmacist to patient to death with dignity advocate

Arnie Honkofsky graduated from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 1968. Becoming a pharmacist was a natural path for him; his father was one, and Arnie spent several early childhood years living above the drugstore his dad operated on East Fort Avenue in Baltimore.
Since then, Honkofsky has worked for Giant Pharmacy and as a pharmacist manager for Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He ran a photography club called “Digidocs” and served as clinical director for a medical cannabis store in Frederick County. He and his wife, Marlene, have lived in Owings Mills since 1988.
He’s also survived leukemia, colon cancer, a kidney tumor and prostate cancer.
“The biggest part is giving back, when you’re as lucky as I am,” Honkofsky said. “Volunteering really is priceless.”
The retired pharmacist, now 75, has volunteered at least 12 years with GBMC for its signature annual event, the Legacy Chase at Shawan Downs in Cockeysville. The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, and includes steeplechase horse races, food trucks (although attendees can bring their own food) and a picnic area, benefits oncology services and patient support programs at GBMC.
Honkofsky said his job at the event has evolved a bit. For a time, he was its only volunteer photographer, but now there are several. His duties nowadays include being a professional mingler with patients as part of GBMC’s survivors group.
The main point of the day, Honkofsky said, is “to celebrate cancer survivorship.” He considers his life a gift and said, “How we live our life is our gift back to God.”
If you go: Tickets for Legacy Chase can be bought online or at the gate. The address is 1401 Shawan Road, Cockeysville.
Children are encouraged to attend the Legacy Chase, which is in its 19th year, dressed as their favorite superhero to show they are “ready to join the fight against cancer," according to event organizers. Gates open at 10 a.m. The event is rain or shine.
Death with Dignity
It was 1984 when Honkofsky watched his mother deteriorate quickly from breast cancer. It had metastasized to her lungs. She was in and out of the hospital and because of her cancer, every breath was painful, Honkofsky said.
“Toward the end ... she’d look up at me and say, ‘Arnie, can’t you help me get out of this? I can’t, I can’t take it anymore,'" Honkofsky said.
At the time, he said he couldn’t. It would not have been legal and he wouldn’t have known what to do anyway, he said. That experience with his mother was just the first like it, he said.
“When your quality of life is down to zero, your life is nothing but torture,” Honkofsky said.
Eight states plus Washington, D.C., have death with dignity legislation that allows patients to work with their doctors to get medication that will end their life should they choose to do so. In Maryland, lawmakers in the House of Delegates passed a bill that would have legalized medically assisted suicide, but the measure was defeated in the state Senate.
The vote ended in a tie, and its sponsor, Sen. Will Smith, D-Montgomery County, told The Batlimore Sun he would consider similar legislation in the future. A Goucher Poll from 2019 found more than 60% of Marylanders supported medical aid in dying.
Honkofsky, who already has testified in favor of the legislation, said he would do so again.
When his time comes, he doesn’t want to be “a vegetable,” and he doesn’t want to experience the pain of a prolonged death that he has seen others suffer, he said, adding that he wants to go in his sleep.
“I’m not afraid of dying,” Honkofsky said. “I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”