Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson requests approval from state to begin $108 million expansion

Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson is seeking approval from the Maryland Health Care Commission to begin work on a $108.2 million expansion project that would put a new three-story building in front of the hospital’s existing main lobby.
Parts of the hospital — including patient rooms — are small and outdated, still in the same layout as when the hospital was first built in the 1960s.
“The way we want to deliver our care has changed drastically,” said Stacey McGreevy, vice president of support services at GBMC Healthcare. “The rooms that we have, dating back to the original construction, are about half the size of what you would build today.”
The expansion and later renovation work will not increase the bed count at the hospital. GBMC plans to construct two, 30-bed medical units in the new building; rooms in the existing hospital will be renovated so they are larger and up to modern standards, according to the hospital’s application to the state.
The expansion would relocate some support services away from the hospital’s emergency department, which is currently undersized, according to the proposal. The relocation of services from just outside the emergency department would allow for further expansion of the emergency department at a later time.
McGreevy said the hospital is hoping to start construction in July 2021 and wrap about two years later. The hospital intends to fund the project with about $70 million or so in bond sales and the rest through fundraising.
The process to get state approval will hopefully take about a year, she said, and includes an open comment period and the hospital responding to questions from the state.
“This is kind of our first step,” she said.
While GBMC is waiting on the state’s decision, it will also be working with Baltimore County officials on getting approval for site plans and engineering, McGreevy said.