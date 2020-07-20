Free meal kits now available to kids, teens at some Baltimore County Public Library locations

Kids and teens younger than 18 years old can visit Maryland Food Bank sites at seven Baltimore County Public Library locations to pick up between four to six meals during the summer.
Distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the new youth summer meal distribution program, which launched Monday, comes from a partnership between Baltimore County, the public library system and Maryland Food Bank, and adds to a list of county resources to combat food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Food Bank will hand out between four to six breakfast and lunch meal kits outside of the following Baltimore County library locations at these times:
- Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Road: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m.
- Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard: Mondays and Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
- Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road: Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
- Lansdowne Branch, 500 3rd Avenue: Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
- North Point Branch, 1716 Merritt Boulevard: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m.
- Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road: Mondays and Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
- Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Since Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed schools and nonessential businesses statewide in early March, Baltimore County and Baltimore County Public Schools have provided 4 million meals to families at distribution sites throughout the county.
Baltimore County Public Schools provides meals Monday through Thursday for students 18 year old or younger at various hours across several county sites. A list of more than 80 food distribution locations can be found online.
Baltimore County government distributes meals every Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at more than 20 sites.
The Baltimore County Department of Aging is also providing boxes of food for residents 60 years old or older through $590,000 in grant funding from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Residents at least 60 years old must make an appointment at least one week in advance to pick up a box of nonperishable food items that includes three meals and snacks lasting six days, as well as a small box of fruits and vegetables from four participating senior centers in the county.
Food insecure residents can use the county’s Food Distribution Sites Map to find locations closest to them. Anyone with questions or food access assistance needs can call 410-887-2594 or email food@baltimorecountymd.gov.
Seniors with food access needs or their caretakers can call 410-887-2594 or email aginginfo@baltimorecountymd.gov.