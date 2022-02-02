No hole in this business plan. Bagel Works food truck takes off

Food trucks have been a welcomed distraction throughout the pandemic, bringing together neighbors, communities and friends while allowing restaurants to get their food to the people, wherever they might be.
The fantastic crew over at Bagel Works Hunt Valley unveiled their new Bagels on Wheels food truck last October, and it already has developed quite a following. With a sleek black and white design, the truck offers the high-quality menu of the bricks and mortar store that is located at the corner of Ashland and York Roads in Cockeysville, but they can now take the show on the road.
The truck is the brainchild of Tim Giancola and Samantha Blumberg, partners in Bagel Works and in life. Like so many other small businesses and restaurants, Bagel Works suffered the impact when the pandemic hit, but it inspired Tim and Samantha to get creative in getting bagels to their customers.
They added curbside pickup, covid-safe precautions, and Tim even had a stint as a sign twirler out on York Road to draw attention to their restaurant. But it was the big idea of the Bagel Works food truck that really took off.
Now, Bagel Works caters to neighborhoods, schools, churches, and corporate events. The popularity of its Breakfast at Night proved a pleasant surprise at first but now is in great demand as the truck regularly visits places like Loveton Farms, the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Department and Lord Byron Lane in Cockeysville. The truck’s schedule is posted on Bagel Works social media pages.
Tim, the long-time owner of Bagel Works, provides the culinary inspiration for the entire menu and, most importantly, the authentic New York-style bagels that are boiled before cooked to give them a shiny outer shell with a chewy inside.
Back in 1995, he took a baking job at Bagel Works after graduating from Towson University and a short stint in the business world. Tim got a crash course in the restaurant business and mentoring courtesy of the previous owners, and within two years had opened two locations of his own.
In 2005, he decided to focus his attention back in Hunt Valley.
When the pandemic struck, Samantha decided to leave the corporate world and concentrate on the marketing and business side of Bagel Works, and together they are enjoying the success of the new Bagel Works food truck. They also are thrilled that they have been able to give back to the community during the pandemic with bagel trays going out to support first responders, medical personnel, teachers and postal workers. The food truck makes their community involvement even easier as they can now bring the bagels to local fundraisers and tournaments, all the while donating a portion of the proceeds back to the charities.
So, if you get a craving for a bagel, take a look around for the Bagel Works food truck; they might be right in your neighborhood!