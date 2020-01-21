One man died in a three-car crash on Sunday in Parkville, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.
Curtis Terrell Cooper, 39, of the 8600 block of Oakleigh Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Oakleigh Road near Putty Hill Avenue, police said. Two individuals, who police have not identified, were transported to local hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19, police responded to Oakleigh Road at Putty Hill Avenue for a crash and determined that a Scion xA, which Cooper was driving, was traveling south on Oakleigh Road near Putty Hill Avenue when the car struck the rear of a parked van, police said.
The van was forced into the rear of a Chevrolet Malibu, police said. Both vehicles were unoccupied.
The Scion continued into the northbound lane of Oakleigh Road and struck the front of a Ford Fusion that was traveling north. The driver and passenger in the Fusion were transported to local hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.
No details on the circumstances that led to the crash were available as of Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. Crash investigations can take a “substantial” amount of time and it could be “a couple of weeks” until officials learn what happened, he said.