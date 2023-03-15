73-year-old killed last week in Towson crash, Baltimore County Police say

A 73-year-old man died after his vehicle struck a tree in Towson last Wednesday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Ty Ararso was declared dead at the scene of the crash on the 6500 block of Charles Street, which happened at about 8:30 p.m. on March 8, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Police determined the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, which Ararso was operating, had been traveling northbound on Charles Street and struck the center median as well as two trees.

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is still investigating the collision.