Faith Lutheran Church partners with Gunpowder Valley Conservancy on green projects | COLUMN

Faith Lutheran Church is perched on Sherwood Hill just above York Road in Cockeysville. Along with the picturesque view, the church also deals with the impact of the rain – runoff, erosion and its effects on the Chesapeake Bay.

As a part of Interfaith Partners of the Chesapeake, the congregation, led by Pastor Micah Krey, has long undertaken projects to improve its impact on the earth. Most recently, the members installed two new green infrastructure projects on their campus and held a blessing ceremony for them at the end of July.

Sponsored by the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy, Faith Lutheran installed a rain garden placed near the church building, with two downspouts directing water into it and full of native plantings. The second project is the micro bioretention installation which runs adjacent to Cedar Knoll Road, the road directly in front the of the church. This was a much larger project and involved digging down about 6 feet and then lining the area with a mixture of sand, pebbles and stone to act like a sieve to help with the absorption of the runoff.

Faith Lutheran Church of Cockeysville, with the help of the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy, developed a micro bioretention area that will help retain the water runoff from heavy rainfalls in the Sherwood Hill neighborhood. (Courtesy)

The Conservancy assumes 70% of the costs through grants and the community group provides the balance – very often via private donations. The Conservancy takes care of the planning, design and providing the contractors; in this case, the rain garden and micro bioretention installation were done by Live Green Landscape Associates, LLC.

The project came about after a free water audit from the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy was completed for the trio of churches that calls Sherwood Hill home – Faith Lutheran, Sherwood Episcopal and Bazil AME. The Conservancy is assisting with projects at all three churches which are located within the Loch Raven Watershed to help specifically with the runoff and erosion that plagues the area.

At Faith Lutheran, they identified issues stemming not only from their location near the foot of the hill but also storm water runoff issues from the roof and the parking lot at the church. Trying to prevent the muck and runoff into the sewer system, the group is supporters of putting the tenets of ”Slow it down, spread it out and soak it in,” in action.

Beginning in earnest in 2019, the efforts at Faith Lutheran have been spearheaded by the church’s Green Team, headed up by Susan Meier, who along with her committee of a half dozen volunteers, committed to being a ‘Creation Care Covenant Congregation’ and following The Earth Charter principles. The Earth Charter movement is an international declaration regarding the building of a just, sustainable and peaceful global society.

The Gunpowder Valley Conservancy sponsored a rain garden at Faith Lutheran Church in Cockeysville. (Courtesy)

A small but mighty group from Faith Lutheran has taken those values to heart and to date, they have undertaken about 30 projects, both small and large. This has resulted in projects ranging from a memorial garden full of native plantings, reducing and removing disposable single-use products from the campus, a “Saving the Rain” campaign, planting trees and native plant giveaways, along with other many educational opportunities.

As Susan Meier explained, ”All of nature is connected and we have a responsibility for all creatures,” and Faith Lutheran is certainly putting those practices into place.